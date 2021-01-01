The Cooper barn door has a subtle textured wood design with upwards-facing herringbone pattern, that gives a pleasing accent to an otherwise simple construction, appropriate for anything from doorways and closets to room dividers and more. Its premium hardware has soft-close technology and a striking rustic black finish, guaranteeing smooth, silent use. The Cooper barn door by OVE Decors comes with a hardware installation kit, is available in textured aged wood, French oak or white wooden finish, and comes with your choice of barn door, U-shaped, or Victorian roller hardware. OVE Decors Cooper 36-in x 84-in French Oak 1-Panel Prefinished Mdf Single Barn Door (Hardware Included) in Brown | 15DKB-HEB236-133