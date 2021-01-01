OVE Decors Cooper 36 in. x 84 in. Double Sliding Barn Door in Textured White Wood with U-Shape Soft Close Hardware Kit

These Cooper barn doors are sure to upgrade any living space. Their subtle textured wood design, with upwards-facing herringbone pattern, gives a pleasing accent to an otherwise simple construction, appropriate for anything from doorways and closets to room dividers and more. Its premium hardware has soft-close technology and a striking rustic black finish, guaranteeing smooth, silent use. The Cooper barn doors set by OVE Decors comes with a hardware installation kit, is available in textured Aged Wood, French Oak or White wooden finish, and comes with your choice of U-shaped or Victorian roller hardware.