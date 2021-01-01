From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting Cooper 2-Tier Chandelier - Color: White - Size: 24 light
The Hudson Valley Lighting Cooper 2-Tier Chandelier uses 12 triangular shades to house 24 sources of light within this uniquely formed chandelier. 12 arms extend from the center globe, piercing and extending through each Opal Matte glass shade. These shades smoothly distribute light to the room, creating a pleasant ambient glow. Shape: Sputnik. Color: White. Additional Color: Opal Matte. Finish: Polished Nickel