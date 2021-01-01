My Favorite Chicken Coop Defender Gold Automatic Chicken Coop Door Opener

Protect your pal from predators, even when sleeping in with the My Favorite Chicken Coop Defender Gold. This automatic door opener for chicken coops features a lifting capacity of 2-pounds for doors of any height. It is equipped with an easy-to-use LCD screen, timer, sunlight sensor and highly-durable cord. This chicken coop door opener is built with an all-in-one design that’s simple to set up. It runs on 4-AA batteries that are included and comes complete with a closed-door indicator light that is visible from up to 100-yards away.