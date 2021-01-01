Coombs Duvet Set

This duvet set has simple lines and a classic windowpane pattern that covers your bed in tons of coastal farmhouse charm. It has a duvet cover and two pillow shams, all made from microfiber polyester that's wrinkle-resistant and non-pilling, so it makes for a smoother sleep. This single-ply set comes in a cool and calm color of your choice, and the individual panes in the pattern have added depth that brings a breezy look to your bedroom. And the duvet cover has a button closure that makes it easy to include the insert of your choice (not included). Best of all, this duvet set is machine washable for fuss-free upkeep. Color: White/Charcoal Gray, Size: Twin XL Duvet Cover + 1 Sham