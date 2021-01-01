Bulwark CoolTouch Men's 2X-Large Khaki Dress Uniform Shirt, Green

Advertisement
Imagine a Men's Bulwark FR shirt that has a Banded, topstitched, button-down collar, a Topstitched cuffs with button closures, a Tailored sleeve placket, and a Full side seam gusset. It also has Topstitched cuffs, Straight back yoke and can be home washed. Once pictured in your mind you will be thinking about our CoolTouch Dress Uniform Shirt. This flame-resistant garment meets the requirements of NFPA 2112, Standard on Flame Resistant Garments for Protection of Industrial Personnel Against Flash Fire, 2012 Edition. Size: 2x. Color: Khaki. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.