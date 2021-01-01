Bulwark "CoolTouch 2 Men's 32 in. x 32 in. Khaki Cargo Pocket Pant", Green

With an Interlined waistband with button closure, Two slack-style front pockets, two set-in hip pockets with the left hip with button closure, this Bulwark FR pant is at the top of the wish list. No more going to the cleaners for this great pant can be home washed. This pant is certified by Underwriters Laboratories to meet the requirements of NFPA 2112 Standard on Flame Resistant Garments for Protection of Industrial Personnel Against Flash Fire, 2012 Edition. Color: Khaki. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.