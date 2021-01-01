Cooling Pad Hagibis Ergonomic Stand Small Invisible Cooler Ball Portable Magnetic Foot Heat for MacBook Pro Computer

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed In Line With Ergonomics: Elevate the so that you can keep an appropriate angle, facilitate typing and operation, and use it more comfortabe Physical Heat Dissipation Simple And Efficient: By elevating the laptop, enhance bottom air circulation reducing temperature to achieve the purpose of heat dissipation Magnetic Design Easy to Connect: Nd-Fe-B magnet, durable and strong suction, readily adsorbable Small Portable Carry-on: The two stands weigh about 1.76oz, small and exquisite. They can be easily put into pants pockets or bags High Quality Silica Gel Flexible And Skid Proof: Silicone pad on top, or iPad will not be scratched. Silicone pad on bottom, prevent from sliding, support firmly