Baxton Studio Coolidge Wood Shoe Storage Cabinet in Dark Brown, Dark Brown Wood

Store your shoes on the sly with our Coolidge Espresso Shoe-Storage Cabinet. With such sharp styling, you won't be forced to stow your footwear in an upstairs closet. Sure, this completely contemporary cabinet features 4 shoe-worthy shelves, but its attractiveness offers fantastic flexibility in where to place it. The slatted front doors include sturdy solid-wood handles and the espresso finish looks fabulous. Color: Dark Brown Wood.

