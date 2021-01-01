From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Coolidge 33 in. H x 31 in. W 12-Pair Gray Wood Shoe Storage Cabinet
Store your shoes on the sly with the Coolidge shoe cabinet. 2-slatted doors, fitted with round knobs, conceal 4-shelves with storage space for up to 12 pairs of shoes. One spacious drawer, accented with inset paneling, provides additional storage space for extra shoelaces and miscellaneous items. Tapered legs add refined style and provide elevation to deter dust buildup. Constructed from engineered wood, the Coolidge showcases a sleek dark grey finish that complements any color scheme. The Coolidge shoe cabinet is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Gray.