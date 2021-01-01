Cooler Than Others by Guinness Brewery - Advertisements Print Canvas

This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a pair of sunglasses with the Guinness logo reflected in the lenses and a caption that reads "Summer. Cooler than others". Giclee is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Size: 8" H x 19" W x 2" D