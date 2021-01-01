Empava 24" Cooler Refrigerator 116 Bottles Dual Zone Built in or Freestanding Compressor Wine Fridge Chiller in Stainless Steel, 24 Inch

Empava wine cooler refrigerator is engineered with a powerful compressor and 3 convection fan to evenly distribute cold air throughout the cabinet to prevent hot spots, frosting and uneven cooling You can customize the temperature by touching the control panel. Upper zone 40°F -50°F(5℃-10℃), lower Zone 50°F -66°F(10℃-18℃). The two zones feature different temperature so that your wine is perfectly chilled at their optimal temperatures for pure enjoyment. The internal soft blue LED light keep your wine in a beautiful environment, help your selection of your favorite wine at all times. The Empava wine cooler is equipped with 11 adjustable and removable beech wood shelves, which can hold up to 116 bottles of your favorite wine in different size. As for irregular shaped bottle, it is easy for you to store it by removing shelves. 10.7 cu. ft. capacity suitable for wine bottles, beer cans, soft drinks, milk, water, snacks and much more! This Empava wine cooler can be left as freestanding or it will fit in a 23.8inch gap underneath your kitchen worktop and zero clearance hinge allows for cabinet depth integration. The reversible hinge door allows you to install the door for either left or right side opening. The Empava wine chiller adopts full extension shelving system featuring exclusive anti-vibration technology, integrated wine storage system cradles the wine, protecting it from unnecessary movement Smudge-resistant, easy clean 304 stainless steel stamped door includes Low-E glass for improved energy efficiency. The Empava wine cooler features a stainless-steel handle which makes it easy for you to open the door and gives the cooler a sleek and discrete look. Dimensions: 23.4 in. W x 26.8 in. D x 55 in. H. Net Capacity:303L, Net Weight:191.8lbs. Voltage:110-120V 60Hz, Input power:180W; Energy Consumption: 0.644kWh /24H. Climate Class: SN.N. With 1 Years US Based Manufacture Warranty., Manufacturer: Empava