Cooler Master V850 SFX Gold Full Modular, 850W, 80+ Gold Efficiency, ATX Bracket Included, Quiet FDB Fan, Semi-fanless Operation, SFX Form Factor.

SFX Form Factor: High-quality PSU that's compatible with all SFX cases and suitable for mini-ITX system builds. SFX-to-ATX Bracket: With the included bracket, users can install the V SFX Gold securely to an ATX case. 80 PLUS Gold Certified: This certification guarantees a typical efficiency of 90% under normal operating conditions. 16 AWG PCI-e Cables: The thicker 16 AWG PCI-e cables allow for higher currents, thereby improving both efficiency and safety. Full-Modular Cabling: Modular cables reduce clutter, increase airflow, and improve overall efficiency and thermal performance. Quiet FDB Fan: The 92mm FDB fan delivers effective, quiet, and efficient cooling. Semi-fanless up to 15% load. 10 Year Warranty: This unit comes with a standard limited manufacturing warranty of 10 years from the date of purchase.