From ibuypower

Cooler Master Master Fan MF120 Halo Duo-Ring Addressable RGB Lighting 120mm Fan with Independently-Controlled LEDS Absorbing Rubber Pads PWM Static.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Cooler Master Master Fan MF120 Halo Duo-Ring Addressable RGB.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com