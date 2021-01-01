Coole Task Chair

This ergonomic task chair gives you a seat with a bit of glam in your home office. It has a frame made from engineered wood and steel with an eye-catching golden finish, and it rests on five caster wheels for easy movement over carpet or hardwood floors. This office chair features velvet upholstery, filled with form for additional support as you complete your to-do list. We love that the seat is height-adjustable, so that you can customize this chair to suit your needs. It also has a swivel function so you can move from task to task with ease. Upholstery Color: Yellow