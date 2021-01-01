SLEEP OPTIONS Cool Top Gel Twin-Size 12 in. Memory Foam Mattress

Wake up more refreshed and ready to take on the day by adding the Sleep Options Cool Top Gel 12 Memory Foam Mattress to your bedroom. This luxurious mattress has three layers of gel infused memory foam, ventilated poly foam and high-density base foam all surrounded in a beautifully tailored knit fabric with waterfall edges. The layers work to conform to your body disperse heat and keep you comfortable all night. This mattress ships compressed and is super easy to setup.