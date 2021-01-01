From sugar skull popgrip
Sugar Skull PopGrip Cool Sugar Skull Mandala Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Day of the Dead, similar to Halloween, family and friends gather together to pray for the dead. Cool and pretty day of the dead sugar skull art design Phone Accessory grip and stand for cell phones and smartphone, perfect gift for girls, women, boys and mens. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only