From cool soccer graphics decorations co.
Cool Soccer Graphics Decorations Co. Grunge Retro Soccer # Number Thirty Seven Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Distressed grunge black and white soccer player and goal with a retro grunge background and the jersey number thirty seven Retro soccer and futball graphic with the jersey number thirty seven 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only