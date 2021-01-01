Ozzaawaa Best, Coolest, Awesome, Fun, Items Cool Retro Artist Designed Unique The Beautiful Sun Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cool Retro Artist Designed Unique The Beautiful Sun is an interesting design. Orange and Yellow flowing in an artistic, boho original design. Provides a trendy, artsy, stylish, perfect gift for those who love art or the powerful, warm rays of the sun. Nice gift or present for those who love attractive, stylish, retro items. Unique with happy, trending colors. If they love art and retro items, they should love this one! Perfect gift for anyone who loves colorful items. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only