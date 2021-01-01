Best Chess Gifts Coach Chess Piece Vintage Clothes Cool Players Art for Men Women Board Game Chess Lovers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Get this cool retro design with quote "Weapons Of Choice" suitable for men, women, boys, girls who are chess players. Funny birthday gift for kids, toddlers who are lover of strategy game using chess pieces and chessboard. Cute for chess tournament match. Cool chess gift idea for mother, father who are chess coach, arbiter or chess master. Cute for mom, dad, teens who love playing chess with rook, king and knight pieces for recreation. Best Christmas present along with chess related items and novelty gifts. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only