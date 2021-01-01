Snowmobile Grandfather Gift Idea Cool Grandpas Ride Gift Funny Snowmobile Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you looking for a funny snowmobile outfit? Then the snow sled design with the funny saying Cool Grandpas Ride Snowmobiles is just the right gift for a granddad snowmobile lover. Let's show everyone that your grandpa love to race his motor sled over the slopes and snow-covered mountains with this cool snowmobile gear. Cool snowmobile rider clothing and gift idea for a birthday and Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only