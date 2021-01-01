From classic brands
Classic Brands Cool Gel Quilted Memory Foam 14-Inch Mattress | CertiPUR-US Certified | Bed-in-a-Box, Queen
60" W x 80" L x 14" H Premium pressure-relieving memory foam and high-density aerated cool gel memory foam are combined together to provide the essential support and comfort for a deeper night's sleep Beautifully tailored and detailed with a stretch knit fabric cover with waterfall edge and matching knit side panels High-quality memory foam conforms to your body while the cool gel regulates body temperature; porous, open cell design allows for a greater circulation and meets CertiPUR-US program standards for performance, emissions, and durability Medium-Plush Feel with Firm Support and Adjustable Base Friendly Mattress ships compressed, rolled and shipped in a box conveniently delivered to your door for easy set-up; frame/foundation/base not included