Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam 8-Inch Mattress | CertiPUR-US Certified | Bed-in-a-Box, Twin

39" W x 75" L x 8" H Perfect solution for Back To School, great for kids' rooms, bunk beds, and dorms The latest technology in memory foam mattresses, 2 inches of gel-infused memory foam for breathability and temperature regulation on top of 6 inches of high-density base foam for support, pressure point relief, and proper spinal alignment Gel foam draws heat away from the body, keeping you cool while the base foam provides comfort and support for a refreshing night's sleep High-quality memory foam conforms to your body while the cool gel regulates body temperature; porous, open cell design allows for a greater circulation and meets CertiPUR-US program standards for performance, emissions, and durability Medium-Firm Feel and Adjustable Base Friendly Mattress ships compressed, rolled and shipped in a box conveniently delivered to your door for easy set-up; frame/foundation/base not included