From vintage cool dog wearing cap and shade gift
Vintage Cool Dog Wearing Cap And Shade Gift Cool Dog Wearing Cap and Shade Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Are you cool as your dog is? Do you love to wear cap and shade while doing a walk? This gift is perfect for those cool dog owner. A Great Funny Gift For A Birthday, Family, Christmas or other important event. Perfect gift for all occasions. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only