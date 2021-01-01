K&H Pet Products Cool Bed III Thermo-Regulating Pet Bed

Keep pets cooler than ever! No electricity required to operate the Cool Bed III. Simply add water through the easy fill cap and adjust the comfort with the easy air valve. Our unique cool core diverts liquid better than ever throughout the bed for advanced cooling power. Tough nylon/vinyl exterior. The Cool Bed III is the affordable choice for any dog owner looking to offer their pet a comfy, dry, cool place to relax. This cooling dog bed is recommended for indoor and outdoor use to help keep dogs cool in the summer months. Recommended for use in temperatures under 100°F. Place in a shaded area for best performance. Two-year limited warranty. To activate the Cool Bed III simply add water, no tools needed. The more water used, the more cushioning and cooling capabilities the dog cooling mat will have. You can experiment for the optimal feel of the Cool Bed III.