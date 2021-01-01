Birthday Design For Physics & Science Lovers Cool And Cute Hippopotamus Wearing Sunglasses Funny Hippo Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This funny and nerdy design is the perfect comical geek present idea for everyone celebrating to become 21 yrs old. It could also be a nice group design for a party. This graphic design is a great geeky math joke for every nerd, teacher, or mathematic, algebra, physics, or science freak with cool sarcastic humor. Regardless of whether somebody likes numbers or not, this design is a cute surprise for sure. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only