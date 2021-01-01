From nine line apparel
Cookware Set (Everyday Pan Combo & Grill Pan) for Microwave Oven, Red
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 1.5 qt Everyday Pan and 0.6 qt Grill Pan for microwave oven use only. Utilize the microwave oven's convenience while enduring natural flavor and freshness of foods when cooking. With this pan set you can grill, saute, steam, poach, bake or even stir-fry. Nonstick coated surface; easy to clean; not dishwasher safe base Dimension: Everyday Pan 13' dia x 7' ; Grill Pan 10.1'x 4'x 9';