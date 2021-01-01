Cook up healthy and delicious dinners with the Nonstick Roasting Pan by Hastings Home! With a removable wire grill rack insert conveniently included to drain off excess fat and grease and provide better air circulation for even cooking, your roast chicken, turkey, potatoes, or vegetables will turn out perfectly every time. The nonstick coating on the inside and outside of the pan ensures a quick release so none of your food will get stuck to the pan. Made of anti-warping Carbon Steel, this durable pan will be a long-lasting piece of cookware for your kitchen. Hastings Home Hastings Home Cookware 10-in Carbon Steel Baking Pan in Black | 252985ALP