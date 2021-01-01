Cooking with Leo: An Allergen-Free Autism Family Cookbook Erica Daniels Author

A mother's love letter to her sonfeaturing over sixty gluten-, dairy-, soy-, casein-, and nut-free recipes. A portion of proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to autism research.This heartfelt cookbook tells the story of a mother desperate to heal and connect with her hard-to-reach, severely autistic son, Leo, through the most vital everyday activitycooking.For many years, Erica Daniels had been out to find a successful dietary intervention for eleven-year-old Leo, who suffers from significant food allergies, gastrointestinal disease and autism. Through trial and error in her own kitchen, she finally hit her gastronomic stride of preparing nourishing meals for her entire family without gluten, dairy, soy, nuts, additives, or GMOSwith Leo by her side.Part cookbook and part love story, Cooking with Leo takes you into the real life messy kitchen of a family affected by autism and food allergies. You will laugh and cry along with Erica and Leo as they cook, create, dance, act silly, and, most importantly, bond. A family-inspired collection of over 60 allergen-free and autism dietfriendly recipes to be prepared and shared together by your whole family, you will make meaningful connections with your child and nurture their passion for cooking with nutritious recipes such as: Teff-Tough Honey Waffles Football Sunday Turkey Chili Grandma's Healing Chicken Soup Leo's Italian Artichokes Nanny's Rhubarb Sauce YouTube Organic Gummy Candies, and more!Learn not only to cook nutritiously for your whole family, but also to connect with your children, find their gifts and develop their strengths, impart life skills, and tie the family together with healthy food and happy guts.Skyhorse Publishing, along with our Good Books and Arcade imprints, is proud to publish a broad range of cookbooks, including books on juicing, grilling, baking, frying, home brewing and winemaking, slow cookers, and cast iron cooking. We've been successful with books on gluten-free cooking, vegetarian and vegan cooking, paleo, raw foods, and more. Our list includes French cooking, Swedish cooking, Austrian and German cooking, Cajun cooking, as well as books on jerky, canning and preserving, peanut butter, meatballs, oil and vinegar, bone broth, and more. While not every title we publish becomes a New York Times bestseller or a national bestseller, we are committed to books on subjects that are sometimes overlooked and to authors whose work might not otherwise find a home.