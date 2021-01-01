Cooking Off the Clock: Recipes from My Downtime [A Cookbook] Elizabeth Falkner Author

A wide-ranging collection of recipes for home cooks from celebrated chef, restaurant owner, and pastry pioneer Elizabeth Falkner.Peek inside the off-hours culinary mind of one of America’s top chefs with Cooking Off the Clock, an irreverent, eclectic, and downright delicious assemblage of reinvented classics and soon-to-be favorites. Celebrity chef and pastry pioneer Elizabeth Falkner brings her cooking inspiration to a range of satisfying full meals and quick snacks, and along the way gives pointers on how to think like a chef, even if you haven’t spent the day on the line cooking for crowds. You’ll find recipe ideas for any occasion: for a quiet night in, the Winter Squash Soup with Apple Butter Toast; for your next impromptu cocktail party, the Ham and Biscuit Sliders with Hot Pepper Jam; for the ultimate late-night snack, Sausage and Fennel Pizza; and to finish it off, the desserts that Elizabeth is known for, like Bourbon Pecan Pie Milkshake. With Falkner’s imaginative approach to classic comfort food and stories about her process for creating new recipes, Cooking Off the Clock will transform the way you cook.