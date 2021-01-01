Cooking For Heart Health: 25 Tasty Anti-Inflammatory Recipes For A Healthy Heart Rick Kaselj Author

The EFI's Recipes For Healthy Living series presents... Cooking For Heart Health 25 Tasty Anti-Inflammatory Recipes For A Healthy Heart Cooking For Heart Health was created for people who love food and want to live a heart-healthy lifestyle. Daily nutrition is a key factor when caring for your heart, but eating shouldn't be a chore. Food should be delicious! The entire EFI team wants to show you how to create healthy dishes that taste great. This cookbook is the result of that desire. Our professional nutritionists and recipe writers examined various medical studies and tested different meals to find the best recipes that promote heart health -- without sacrificing taste. After you start enjoying these recipes (and stop worrying about dietary gimmicks), you'll be amazed with the improvements in your overall mood, health and energy. We know your heart (and taste buds) will thank you!