MacKenzie-Childs - Cookie Jar with Parchment Check Enamel Lid

Display your favourite treats in style with this cookie jar from MacKenzie-Childs. Perfect for storing everything from biscuits to cereal this glass jar features a hand painted lid in the brands signature parchment check pattern. Crowned with an amber coloured glass knob it brings chic style to your kitchen worktop and makes a fabulous gift idea for any occasion. Key features: * Material: glass, enamel * Dimensions: W15xH20cm * Capacity: 4.5L * Pieces may vary due to the handmade nature of each product * Glass jar with a hand painted checkered pattern * Crowned with an amber colored glass knob * Hand wash with mild soap & dry immediately * More accessories from MacKenzie-Childs available