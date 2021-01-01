Cookie Cutters Set of 9 Pcs Xmas/Holiday/Wonderland Party Supplies/Favors Cookies Molds - Gingerbread Men, Tree, Santa Face, Snowflake (M)

Best Quality Guranteed. Package: Set of 9 cookies cutters - funny tree, Santa Claus, reindeer, socks, snowman, gingerbread man, bell, candy cane, snowflake. You can make a perfectly style cookies for Xmas. Make these cookies to give to friends or serve delicious decorated cookies at your party. High-qualityWe use high quality stainless steel, eco-friendly and anti-rust. The mold has a smooth surface that help prevent cutting your fingers and can be used with confidence. We test our products yearly to ensure that they are certified food safe. Instructions: Do not use dishwasher, just hand wash and dry immediately. The cutting edge is sharp while the holding edge is folded to be soft on hands. Its easy to get baking and cookie decorating with these fun shapes. This set also makes a perfect present. Suitable: Prefect for a pancake mold, or for cutting cookie dough, Sugar Cookie Recipe, Baking, fondant, soft fruits, bread, sandwiches, cheese, Candy making, cup