Cookie Cutter Set-3 Inches-7 Piece-5 Face & Head, Rainbow, Shooting Star, Fantasy Fondant Molds for Kids Holiday Wedding Birthday Party Supplies Favors.

Best Quality Guranteed. All made of food grade stainless steel, can be used from 40 degrees below zero to 230 degrees, will not rust after washing with water, very durable and safe. Package:7 assorted large shapes, face & head, rainbow, shooting star and other 2 cute shapes. Perfect for: Great as a pancake mold, or for cutting cookie dough, fondant, soft fruits, bread, sandwiches, cheese, or craft clay in any class room, birthday parties, or baby shower, making food and party more interesting. Our store sells cookie cutters that are well received by customers, such as dinosaur molds, sea creatures molds, and hawaiian molds. They have many five-star reviews, and the size and quality are very good. This mold is specially designed for children. The size and quality are very good. You won't regret buying it. Your child will definitely like it. We 100% support customer refunds when unsatisfied.