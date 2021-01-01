Penguin Random House Cookbooks - The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Cookbook

The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Cookbook. Sam Sifton, an assistant managing editor of The New York Times and founding editor of NYT Cooking, has inspired millions of home cooks with his informal, improvisational No Recipe Recipes, published in his beloved regular newsletter, ''What to Cook.'' Sifton's argument is a simple one: cooking without a recipe is a kitchen skill every home cook can develop, it's easier than you think and it's a way to make nightly cooking more satisfying and fun. Now NYT Cooking is making it truly easy for all home cooks to build their intuitive cooking confidence with a stylish, compact handbook of 100 no-recipe-required meals, each photographed and described beautifully and laid out with minimal suggestions of ingredients and approximate amounts, like a ''glug'' and a ''fistful.'' With dishes like weeknight fried rice, fettuccine with minted ricotta and smothered pork chops with onions and sauteed greens, this handy volume brings the brilliance of NYT Cooking's unfussy, delicious, improvisational approach to the dinner table night after night. 6.81'' W x 9.28'' H x 1.02'' DWritten by Sam SiftonPublisher: Penguin Random House256 pages