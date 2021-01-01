Penguin Random House Cookbooks - The New Legal Sea Foods Cookbook

The New Legal Sea Foods Cookbook. The Legal Sea Foods restaurant opened in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1968, and the business has since expanded to include twenty-six restaurants in seven states along the Eastern Seaboard as well as a mail-order company. In 1998, Bon Appetit named it one of 10 classic American restaurants. Featuring the innovative recipes that have been added to Legal's menu during the past 15 years (since the first Legal Sea Foods Cookbook was published), this new cookbook covers not only the traditional gold standards (Smoked Bluefish Pate, Clam Chowder) but also contemporary dishes such as Crabmeat with Morel Mushrooms, Spicy Fried Grouper with Jalapeno Mayonnaise and Bluefish in Kale and Tomato Sauce. 7.6'' W x 9.4'' H x 1.1'' DWritten by Roger Berkowitz and Jane DoerferPublisher: Penguin Random House320 pages