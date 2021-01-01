Penguin Random House Cookbooks - The Cast Iron Skillet Cookbook

The Cast Iron Skillet Cookbook. This warm-hearted cookbook expresses a sophisticated food sense with its blend of old and new. This is the cookware that moves effortlessly from the stovetop to the oven to the table. It even goes outdoors, as some of the recipes reveal. This collection of recipes--simple food, done well--invites all cooks to get reacquainted with the versatile cast iron skillet.7.5'' W x 8.53'' H x 0.67'' DWritten by Sharon KramissPublisher: Random House208 pagesImported