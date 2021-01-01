From penguin random house

Penguin Random House Cookbooks - The Cast Iron Skillet Cookbook

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Cast Iron Skillet Cookbook. This warm-hearted cookbook expresses a sophisticated food sense with its blend of old and new. This is the cookware that moves effortlessly from the stovetop to the oven to the table. It even goes outdoors, as some of the recipes reveal. This collection of recipes--simple food, done well--invites all cooks to get reacquainted with the versatile cast iron skillet.7.5'' W x 8.53'' H x 0.67'' DWritten by Sharon KramissPublisher: Random House208 pagesImported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com