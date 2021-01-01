Penguin Random House Cookbooks - The Bean Cookbook

The Bean Cookbook. Beans, chickpeas, dried peas and lentils, they may seem humble, but they're actually very cool, a perfect canvas for bold flavors and the foundation of an inventive menu. Drawing on culinary traditions from around the world, The Bean Cookbook offers 100 phenomenal ways to enjoy these extraordinary legumes. Not only are they astonishingly shelf-stable and economical, they're healthy, too. With heaps of protein, fiber and other micronutrients, dried legumes are a nutritious option for any diet. This cookbook has something to offer everyone. 7.7'' W x 9.2'' H x 0.78'' DWritten by Tami Hardeman224 pages