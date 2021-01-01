Simon & Schuster Cookbooks - The Anti-Inflammatory Family Cookbook

The Anti-Inflammatory Family Cookbook. Transform the way your family eats with this easy-to-use, child-friendly guide to anti-inflammatory eating, including 100 simple and tasty recipes the whole family will love. The anti-inflammatory diet can help both adults and children suffering from obesity, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, and high blood pressure. In The Anti-Inflammatory Family Cookbook you will find easy-to-use, medically accurate, and child specific guidance for anti-inflammatory eating. This cookbook includes 100 simple, easy, and tasty recipes that are straightforward to prepare and cover every development phase from infancy through adolescence.With great recipes for all meals, as well as snacks and special occasions, you'll always know what to make. These delicious, plant-forward recipes include a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains while lacking processed foods which are known to increase inflammation. The Anti-Inflammatory Family Cookbook offers practical tips to help you healthily stock your pantry and incorporates fun ways to get your child exposed to new foods. 7'' W x 9.13'' HWritten by Stefania Patinella256 pages