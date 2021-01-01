Chronicle Books Cookbooks - Tartine Bread Hardcover

Tartine Bread Hardcover. Chad Robertson, co-owner of Tartine Bakery in San Francisco, is considered by many to be the best bread baker in the United States. He developed his unique bread over two decades through his own experimentation and apprenticeships with the finest artisan bakers in France and the US. Photographs from years of testing, teaching and recipe development provide step-by-step instruction, while additional recipes offer inspiration for using up every delicious morsel. Written by Elisabeth M. Prueitt and Chad RobertsonPublisher: Chronicle BooksHardcover / 304 pages