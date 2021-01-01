Skyhorse Publishing Cookbooks - Pumpkins and Party Themes Paperback

Pumpkins and Party Themes Paperback. Bring your Halloween party theme to life with these quick tips and tricks. Pumpkins and Party Themes features 10 unique party themes with five do-it-yourself pumpkin designs for each theme. The pumpkin projects have a variety of decorating ideas that include carving, painting and mixed media craftiness and easy-to-follow steps on each creation. Author Roxanne Rhoads also includes quick ideas on how to bring the theme to life through decor, costumes, and activities. These exciting party themes range from gothic elegance to Edgar Allan Poe, under the sea, let's get literary and more. With beautiful full-color images to illustrate the tools needed, steps to follow and final products, this book makes for the perfect gift for Halloween enthusiasts and party hosts alike. 7.5'' W x 7.5'' H x 0.6'' DWritten by Roxanne RhoadsPublisher: Skyhorse Publishing192 pages