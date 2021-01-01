Penguin Random House Cookbooks - Japanese Home Cooking Cookbook

Japanese Home Cooking Cookbook. Using high-quality, seasonal ingredients in simple preparations, Sonoko Sakai offers recipes with a gentle voice and a passion for authentic Japanese cooking. Beginning with the pantry, the flavors of this cuisine are explored alongside fundamental recipes, such as dashi and pickles, and traditional techniques, like making noodles and properly cooking rice. Use these building blocks to cook an abundance of everyday recipes with dishes like Grilled Onigiri (rice balls) and Japanese Chicken Curry. From there, the book expands into an exploration of dishes organized by breakfast, vegetables and grains, meat, fish, noodles, dumplings and savory pancakes, and sweets and beverages. Featuring stunning photographs by Rick Poon, the book also includes stories of food purveyors in California and Japan. This is a generous and authoritative book that will appeal to home cooks of all levels. 8.22'' W x 10.26'' H x 1.05'' DWritten by Sonoko SakaiPublisher: Random House304 pages