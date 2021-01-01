From simon & schuster
Simon & Schuster Cookbooks - I Love Trader Joe's Around the World Cookbook
Advertisement
I Love Trader Joe's Around the World Cookbook. Thanks to the eclectic products sold at Trader Joe's, one quick stop and you'll have everything you need to make unique, crowd-pleasing meals. This culinary atlas serves up over 140 delicious dishes that bring a world of flavors to your table, including Asia Potsticker Soup, Thai Beef Salad, Pork Tikka Masala and many more.7.5'' W x 9.25'' HWritten by Cherie Mercer TwohyPublisher: Simon & Schuster244 pages