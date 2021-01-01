Skyhorse Publishing Cookbooks - Fix-It and Forget-It Sweet & Savory Slow Cooker Recipes Cookbook

Fix-It and Forget-It Sweet & Savory Slow Cooker Recipes Cookbook. Whether youre making savory snacks, a family dinner or sweet treats, you may find with these recipes that sometimes simple is best. Are you looking for a tasty weeknight meal you can put together without a lot of fuss, or a sweet treat to surprise your loved ones with? A great snack for the big game, or a special dessert to bring to a gathering? With this book, a slow cooker, and some simple-to-find ingredients, youll be all set. From crowd-pleasing appetizers to comforting soups and stews, family friendly dinners to celebration-worthy desserts, youll be amazed at all that you and your slow cooker can do. Find recipes such as Apricot-Glazed Wings, Shredded Pork Tortilla Soup, Chicken Chili, Orange Garlic Chicken, Cheese-Stuffed Pizza, Sour Cherry Cobbler, Chocolate Pudding Cake, Mama's Rice Pudding, Unbelievable Carrot Cake, Bold Butterscotch Sauce and more. Collected from some of the best home cooks across the country, these recipes are simple to follow and yield results that impress you and your loved ones. Good cooking doesnt have to be complicated or require you to spend hours in the kitchen. 6.5'' W x 8'' H x 0.5'' DWritten by Hope ComerfordPublisher: Skyhorse Publishing128 pages