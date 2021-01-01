Penguin Random House Cookbooks - Farm, Fire & Feast Cookbook

Farm, Fire & Feast Cookbook. Famous for its miles of beaches, lighthouses, farmland, and seafood, Prince Edward Island is a destination for travelers and food-lovers alike. Nestled on forty-six acres of land overlooking the picturesque Fortune River near the eastern tip of Prince Edward Island, The Inn at Bay Fortune is a leading five-star country inn with the award-winning restaurant FireWorks offering a unique live-fire culinary experience with unforgettable meals enjoyed family-style at long feast tables. The Inn at Bay Fortune is first an organic farm, encompassing eight fertile acres, multiple herb gardens, various permanent farm beds, five greenhouses, and a small orchard. As a restaurant with its own farm, award-winning chef Michael Smith brings his culinary knowledge and passion for flavour first to the restaurant and this stunning collection of recipes inspired by the ingredients of the Island and cooking with multiple fires daily to pull off the FireWorks Feast.Featuring gorgeous food and location photography, Farm, Fire & Feast is an impressive cookbook. Smith's collection of unique recipes includes iron-seared island scallops, oven-baked salt-crusted halibut, beach lobster, wood grilled butchers' steak, smokehouse pork belly, wood-roasted spatchcock chicken and vegetables, fire garden tacos, sunchoke fries, potato bacon cheddar tart, strawberry rhubarb shortcake, and wild blueberry grunt. Packed with recipes to cook over fire, wherever possible, alternative cooking methods are provided so a recipe can be pulled off in an indoor kitchenand all are well within the reach of the home cook. Farm, Fire & Feast: Recipes from the Inn at Bay FortuneWritten by Michael Smith288 pages