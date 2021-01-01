From bionutritional research group
Cookbook and Tablet Holder Black Scroll
Advertisement
Keeps Cookbook or Tablet elevated while cooking to avoid spills and messy ingredients Easel back keeps stand at an angle, easier to follow a recipe while cooking; folds for compact storage Compatible with most electronic devices, Smart Phone, iPads, Surface, Kindle and more; adds style to your counter top even when not in use Wipe clean with a damp cloth, do not submerge in water Look for more creative ideas for your home and kitchen from