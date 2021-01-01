From bionutritional research group

Cookbook and Tablet Holder Black Scroll

$12.52
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Keeps Cookbook or Tablet elevated while cooking to avoid spills and messy ingredients Easel back keeps stand at an angle, easier to follow a recipe while cooking; folds for compact storage Compatible with most electronic devices, Smart Phone, iPads, Surface, Kindle and more; adds style to your counter top even when not in use Wipe clean with a damp cloth, do not submerge in water Look for more creative ideas for your home and kitchen from

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com