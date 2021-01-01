Cook Slowly with The Slow Cooker Cookbook: A Special and Different Taste of Slow Cooker Meals Bobby Flatt Author

The main fact for this slow cooker cookbook being different is that there is a different kind of cooking style mentioned in this slow cooker cookbook. You will need one special appliance, slow cooker, to make any slow cooker meals from this cookbook. In this slow cooker cookbook you will find that most of the slow cooker meals recipes took a long time in getting prepared. This is only because it is meant to be like that. This is a cookbook which will provide you with a different kind of food flavor, because of its different style of cooking. You will find 25 recipes in this slow cooker cookbook, with the help of which you can fashion a 4 course slow cooker meals party for your friends and family. You will love to host such a party which is full of flavors and a real different taste. You can find soups, starters, dips, main course and dessert recipes in this slow cooker cookbook. While deciding on the recipes, we have taken care of the fact that you need variety and usage of multitude of ingredients. Not one recipe will clash with another in terms of taste and quality. Also we know that you are not comfortable standing in kitchen for hours for one single recipe, so we have selected recipes in such a way that you can leave your kitchen unattended while your dish is getting prepared. You will not be required to stir the ingredients often. Finally, we know that you are always looking for something new and different and we provide you with that opportunity in this slow cooker cookbook. You will definitely find your passion while cooking one of these slow cooker meals recipes.