Conyers Twin over Full Standard Bunk Bed with Trundle

This metal bunk bed is made of high-quality steel which ensures long-lasting use. The full-length guardrails keep you safe from falling, bringing you a full sense of security. For added convenience, the bunk bed comes with ladders on both sides and the wheels attached to the trundle can be locked, so the trundle can keep stable when you’re using it. Featuring two twin-size beds and one full-size bed, this bunk bed offers you multiple choices. All accessories are available in the package, so you can assemble them in a short time following the assembly instruction, perfect for you. Bed Frame Color: Silver