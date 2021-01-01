Progress Lighting Conway 2-Light Brushed Nickel Clear Seeded Glass Farmhouse Wall Light

Mix old and new for charming character with the Conway Collection 2-Light Brushed Nickel Clear Seeded Farmhouse Bath Vanity Light. A brushed nickel bell-shaped frame and round backplate are accented by hand-painted, weathered grey wood-style accents for a charming nautical aesthetic. A light source glows from within a clear seeded glass shade for visual texture. for ideal illumination, use 2 medium base bulbs that are sold separately (100-Watt maximum - LED/CFL/incandescent). The bath light is compatible with dimmable bulbs. The bath light's seaside-inspired design is ideal for any entryway hallway, foyer, bedroom, sitting room, living room or bathroom in farmhouse and coastal style settings. It's time to breathe new life into the mundane every day with timeless and truly transformative lighting. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience. Progress Lighting products are designed for exceptional quality, reliability and functionality.