Convertible Sleeper Sofa Bed,Modern Fabric Sofa Couch with Chrome Legs,Reversible Leisure Sofa with Center Feet Support for Home Office/Red

Description / Features - Couch, a drop down middle back with 2 cup holders, - Convert to a fully functioning futon sleeper, it is an excellent option for your home, office, and guest room, - Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame with metal mechanisms, clean-lined silhouette with an angled backrest, tight square arms, and metal chrome legs, enveloped in tailored linen upholstery, - The backrest has 3 angles for adjusting.(see the pictures) - With a middle support leg, the weight capacity is more over than normal sofa. Product Details Weights & Dimensions Overall - sofa: 74.8” x 30.3” x 30.7”H Open size- sleeper: 74.8” x 37.4”x 15” Back Cushion: 66.2”W x 16.5”H Seat Height: 15” Arm Height:24.4” Product Weight:70.5 LBS Specifications Product Type:Sleeper Sofa Sleeper Size:Twin Upholstery Material:Linen Blend Upholstery Color: Dark grey, Light grey, Red, Purple Leg Material / Color:Metal Chrome Seat Fill Material:Foam Back Fill Material:Foam Frame Material:Solid + Manufactured Wood Seat Construction:Solid wood + Coil Spring Arm Type:Square Arm Seat Style:Tight Seat Back Type:Tufted back Weight Capacity:300 LBS each seat